Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Honored as One of the Best in America

We all know that one person, right? The person who insists that it’s too early to enjoy a pumpkin spice latte “because it’s not fall yet.” Just smile and nod, because we’re in the final days of them being able to use that logic.

Personally, we’ve always loved the meteorological definition of autumn better than the traditional one. Meteorological fall begins on September 1, which means there were only eight days of PSL season where it was “too early” to enjoy one. Now astronomical fall is right around the corner. Your calendar will tell you the first day of fall is on Saturday, September 23 this year.

That means it’s time to shamelessly enjoy everything you love about fall: pumpkin spice everything, hayrides, Halloween decorations, spooky haunted houses and…a trip to the pumpkin patch! If one of your favorite fall traditions is picking, carving or painting pumpkins, picking one from a local Idaho family farm is something to feel good about.

There are dozens of fantastic pumpkin patches to choose from but one Boise area pumpkin patch is being honored by a well-known national publication as one of the best in America. Which one? Let’s meet the Boise area’s 10 strongest contenders.

10 of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Boise and Beyond for 2023 Whether you're carving, painting or baking these are six of the most fun places to pick out your pumpkins in 2023!

So which one of these destinations scored a top honor? Reader’s Digest published their annual list titled “The Best Pumpin Patch in Every State.” Idaho’s top choice was none other than The Lowe Family Farmstead. The fall attraction is no stranger to earning superlatives like this one! The Pioneer Woman published their list labeled “25 Best Pumpkin Patches in the U.S. Will Fill Your Fall With Magic” back in June and sure enough, the Farmstead was on it.

Like we mentioned, the Lowe Family Farmstead has over 55 varieties of pumpkins but it’s not JUST their pumpkin patch that’s made them famous. They’ve ended up in contention of USA Today’s “10 Best Corn Mazes in America” competition several times and one of their past maze designs caught the attention of late-night host, Jimmy Fallon. In 2016, they did a “Fallon at the Farmstead” design, which he ended up featuring on his show by sending Hashtag the Panda to parachute into the center of it.

Didn’t get to see it? You can find that picture in this great gallery of their maze designs dating all the way back to 2001.

Author’s Note: We highly doubt that Reader’s Digest has actually visited the Lowe Family Farmstead because they still list it as being in Meridian but locals know it relocated to Kuna years ago. The Meridian property is now home to Top Golf.

