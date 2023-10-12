Boise’s Halloween Treat Map is Bigger and Better Than Ever in 2023

It’s no secret that Boise and its surrounding communities are obsessed with Halloween! There’s a trunk-or-treat event almost every weekend in October. All the haunts and corn mazes are open for the season. There’s a guide to all the best yard displays in town. Even with all those great traditions, door-to-door trick-or-treating still RULES on October 31.

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday, what’s your game plan this year? Will your family join the enormous crowd on Harrison Boulevard or would you rather stay a little closer to home since it’s a school night? If you don’t live in the North End, cutting out that drive to Harrison Boulevard would give your kids a little extra time to sort and trade their candy with each other before they have to go to sleep.

Get our free mobile app

So how can they maximize their haul of candy near YOUR home? It takes a little bit of planning and Nextdoor, the social media network that allows you to connect with your neighbors, is here to help! They’ve re-activated their Treat Map for 2023!

Jupiterimages Jupiterimages loading...

Members of the free website can check in and say whether or not they plan on handing out goodies this year. If you say that you are, they’ll put your first name, last initial and a pumpkin pin on your house on the map to let others know you’re celebrating! You’ve also got an option to add a note describing what you’re handing out or add a picture of your Halloween display.

What’s New on the Treat Map This Year?

In the past, Nextdoor has only allowed you to see the treat map for the neighborhood associated with your account. Considering we moved last year and the website gives us an error every time we try to change our address to our new home, that seems like an imperfect science. If you’re stuck in a similar Groundhog’s Day, they’re letting you search neighborhoods beyond your own now!

For the first time, local businesses can also add notes about what they’re doing for Halloween to the map too. It could be a trunk-or-treat event. It could be a spooky window display. It could be a special offer for people who show up in costume on Halloween day or night.

Ready to give it a try? Click HERE to add your house or plan your route. Want to get every night of Halloween weekend? Keep reading to check out a bunch of Trunk-Or-Treat events happening in the area!

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2023 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Best of Harrison Boulevard - Halloween 2022 This year's Halloween on Harrison Boulevard has a little of everything. From beautiful to freaky and from happy to terrifying. Do you have a favorite? Gallery Credit: Marco