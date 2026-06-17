You know, one of the things I love about living in Idaho is that you don’t have to drive very far to find a great place to fish. Whether you’re a serious angler with a boat and enough gear to stock a sporting goods store, or you’re just looking to take the kids out for an afternoon, we’ve got some amazing options right here in the Treasure Valley.

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Great City Ponds for Families and Beginners around SW Idaho

Some of my favorite spots are actually the city ponds. They are great places to introduce kids to fishing. You don’t need a big investment, and chances are you’ll have a lot more action than sitting all day hoping for one big fish.

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Julius Kleiner Park Ponds (Meridian)- This is a family-friendly area, with paved paths and lots of play areas for the kids.

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa)- Wilson Springs has paved pathways and trails, giving kids lots of places to fish from shore and explore.

Esther Simplot Park & Quinn's Pond- Boise

There's 23 acres of ponds great for fishing, wading and swimming.

Sawyers Ponds- Emmett

Lots of bass, bluegill and trout, while also kayak-accessible.

Caldwell Gravel Ponds- Caldwell

There are two ponds that offer anglers the option of bass, bluegill, and stocked rainbow trout.

Caldwell Rotary Pond- Caldwell

This one is ideal for family picnics and fishing and includes a greenbelt, fishing docks, and an archery range.

Duff Lane Pond- Middleton

A small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft, along with two fishing docks.

Red Top Pond- Notus

There's a fishing dock and parking area to the 10-acre pond, with warmwater fish, such as bass and bluegill.

Riverside Pond- Garden City

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt.

Marsing Pond- Marsing

You can fish in a park like setting along the Snake River.

Sego Prairie Pond- Kuna

This is a small neighborhood pond, offering easily accessible fishing for trout and panfish.

Weiser Community Pond- Weiser

There is easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond- Horseshoe Bend

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and great fishing for bass and trout.

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Larger Idaho Lakes and Reservoirs Worth Exploring

If you’re looking for something a little bigger, we’ve got Lucky Peak Reservoir, Lake Lowell, and CJ Strike Reservoir all within an easy drive. You can fish for bass, trout, perch, crappie, bluegill... really, you name it. Plus, there’s just something relaxing about being out on the water, even if the fish aren’t exactly cooperating.

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Fishing at the Boise River

The Boise River offers some surprisingly good fishing right through the heart of the city. Idaho Fish and Game regularly stocks sections of the river with trout, creating opportunities for anglers who want a more traditional river fishing experience without leaving town.

Many local anglers enjoy casting from parks and greenbelt access points throughout Boise, Garden City, and Eagle.

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Things To Know Before You Go Fishing In The Treasure Valley

Make sure you have a valid Idaho fishing license and check current Idaho Fish and Game regulations before heading out. Rules, seasons, and stocking schedules can change throughout the year. Stocking in the Treasure Valley started June 1 and continues through the month, with 1000's of catchable fish being stocked where they are likely to be caught.

Then grab your fishing pole, pack a few snacks, and enjoy one of Idaho’s favorite outdoor traditions.

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Fishing Is About More Than the Fish

For me, fishing isn’t really about how many fish you catch. It’s about slowing down for a little while. In a world where we’re constantly staring at screens and rushing from one thing to the next, fishing forces you to sit still, enjoy the scenery, and maybe spend some quality time with family and friends.

And let’s be honest… even if the fish aren’t biting, a bad day fishing in Idaho is still a pretty good day.