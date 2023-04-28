Historic Boise Theater Treats Families to 12 Weeks of $3 Movies This Summer

We have no doubt that your kids have already started a countdown to the last day of school. Summer recess will be here before you know it! While the kids may be thrilled, as a parent you’re starting to crunch numbers a little more.

While nothing can replace the memories you build with or make possible for your kids, sometimes there’s a little added financial pressure in the summer months. Arranging for child care while you’re at work, summer camps, passes for public pools or tickets for Roaring Springs, a family vacation…and eventually back to school shopping. That all adds up over the span of three months.

That’s why any time we can find some free or extremely affordable family fun to send you’re way, we’re going to make it happen! Boise’s historic Egyptian Theatre JUST announced that they’ll be offering $3 kid-friendly movies almost every Wednesday during Summer break.

And unlike some of the other theaters in town that offer discounted summer movies, these screenings are later in the day. With the exception of August 2 (it’s a double feature day,) the movies in this special kids' series start at 3 p.m. Doors open half an hour before showtime, allowing you enough time to pick your favorite seat and grab snacks.

It’s a cool addition to the movie offerings they already have at The Egyptian! Their current classic movie series includes screenings of Starship Troopers, My Fair Lady, a 45th Anniversary celebration of Grease and Dazed and Confused. During the holiday season, they’ll usually show Christmas movies too. The movies give the Treasure Valley a chance to experience the 96-year-old theater in a different way than they would during a comedy show or concert. Introducing kids to this local icon when their young is awesome.

So what’s playing this summer? Take a look!

$3 Summer Movies at Boise's Egyptian Theatre For tickets, click HERE!

