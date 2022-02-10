Ed Sheeran and "good friend" Taylor Swift have teamed up on a new remix of his emotional ballad "The Joker & The Queen."

The "Bad Habits" singer announced his and Swift's collaboration after performing the song solo at The BRIT Awards on Feb. 8.

Fans of the pop duo have been speculating the two had something up their sleeves following a string of hints. Sheeran wears a Taylor Swift patch on his jacket in his "Overpass Graffiti" music video, while Swift carves "=" into a cake in her "I Bet You Think About Me" video.

The original solo version of "The Joker & The Queen" appears on Sheeran's fourth studio album, =.

Sheeran co-wrote the song with Johnny McDaid and Fred Again. At first, he wasn't sold on the track.

"I was like, 'Alright... metaphors, card game, show your cards on the table, heart, joker, queen, king, diamonds,' and it was written very, very quickly and I was very skeptical of the song for months," he told Apple Music per Music News.

As for Swift and Sheeran, the two previously teamed up on "End Game" off Swift's album Reputation, as well as on "Run," a vault track featured on Swift's re-release of Red (Taylor's Version).

The music video teaser for Sheeran and Swift's version of "The Joker & The Queen" appears to continue the story of their 2013 duet, "Everything Has Changed."

Watch the music video, below.

Plus, check out the full "The Joker & The Queen" remix lyrics as they become available, below.

Verse 1: Ed Sheeran

How was I to know? It's a crazy thing

I showed you my hand and you still let me win

And who was I to say that this was meant to be?

The road that was broken brought us together

Chorus: Ed Sheeran

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

Verse 2: Taylor Swift

I've been played before, if you hadn't guessed

So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all-in

And we left together

Repeat Chorus: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift x 2

