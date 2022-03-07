Ed Sheeran’s Music Might Put Your Dog to Sleep

Sleep is an essential part of life. We all need it to recharge our bodies and minds.

Our four-legged friends need their rest as well. When getting a new pup it can be hard to get them acclimated to their new surroundings and ease them into a normal sleep pattern.

According to animal behaviorist Carolyn Menteith, an 8-week-old puppy should sleep around 18 to 20 hours a day. "In other words, more than 80 percent of their day should be spent sleeping," she told TeamDogs.

She noted a quality night's sleep aids in a puppy's mental and physical development. If a pup doesn't get enough sleep they will have a "less robust immune system and will struggle to learn or remember things."

If you have a new puppy and are struggling to get them to sleep, a new report suggests playing Ed Sheeran songs helps calm canines and puts them to sleep, according to the Mirror.

In fact, the 31-year-old singer's acoustic song "The Joker and the Queen" ranks as the most popular song to soothe a sleep-deprived puppy.

Pop princess Taylor Swift comes in second, with "Gravity" singer John Mayer coming in third. The study also notes that "acoustic and instrumental sounds" are the most relaxing to dogs.

When it comes to humans, the most calming artists are reportedly The Weeknd, Drake and former boy band One Direction.

Sheeran knows a few things about how his music has an effect on loved ones. In a chat with PopCrush, the "Shivers" singer admitted that his daughter sometimes cries when he sings to her.

The Grammy winner explained that his daughter "doesn't really cry at my music," she just doesn't enjoy hearing him sing loudly.

"We've had a couple of occasions where I sing to her in the kitchen while we're making her dinner or whatever and sometimes when I sing too loud, she cries," he said.

In regards to parenting, Sheeran added that "nobody actually knows what they're doing," but people "learn every day how to parent."

Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra in late 2020.