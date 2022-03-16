10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time Revealed

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time Revealed

Gareth Cattermole, Noam Galai, Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?

To even reach top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2 billion streams. The most-streamed song comes in with over 3 billion... and climbing.

According to Hits Daily Double, out of the 16 artists featured in the top 10 tracks, only four are women. Star-studded collaborations seemed to take the cake aside from the top tune, which is from a solo artist who made it big on pop radio.

Post Malone is the only artist on the list to be featured twice, one of which is in the top 5 with another coming in at No. 8.

Obviously, the numbers are growing as the most-streamed songs on Spotify gain listeners every day.

Editor's note: This list was updated as of Wednesday, March 16.

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time

Discover the top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify worldwide, below.
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Spotify
Categories: Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top