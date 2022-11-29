How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay

Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?

The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which is essentially a playlist, which lists subscribers' most-streamed songs throughout the year.

‌Apple Music‌ Replay's tracking period usually begins every February and provides updates on what songs a user is listening to most every Sunday. By the end of the year, the user will have an overall snapshot of the tracks they streamed the most in a given year.

How to Access My Apple Music Replay

You can get Apple Music‌ Replay via the web, and sign in to ‌Apple Music‌ with your username and password. Once on the Replay website, you can view details like the number of hours you've listened to music during the year and your top albums and artists. If you want to share your data on social media, you'll need to take screenshots.

You can also access your year-end ‌Apple Music‌ Replay playlists on your iPhone or iPad, but you won't get a comprehensive stat like you would on the web.

Simply, sign into the ‌Apple Music‌ app and click on the "Listen Now" tab. After that, scroll down to "‌Apple Music‌ Replay." Then select one of your replay lists by the corresponding year. Apple Music users can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolved before the start of 2023.

Granted, Spotify's year-end feature is a lot more expansive than Apple Music Replay, but it's the best way Apple Music users can show off their eclectic musical tastes as the year comes to a close.

According to Apple's public year-end report, hip-hop continued to dominate the platform. "Hip-Hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year," the revealed. 'Pop followed, with 23 songs on the chart, followed by R&B/Soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-Pop, with six."

Additionally, Apple has noted that users can continue checking their Replay report until Dec. 31 as it will actively update based on listening habits over the course of the next month.