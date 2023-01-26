Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket

Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!

One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game switched to a daily draw in April 2021. It’s only played in Idaho and it’s the only game where you could win $1,000 a week for an entire year WITH all the taxes paid. You can either opt to get that $1,000 a week or choose a lump sum payment. That’s what Alisa from Meridian did when she won “Weekly Grand” earlier this month!

The Idaho Lottery recently shared her story on their Facebook page. She won a free ticket in a previous draw and took it to Fast Eddy’s to see if it was a winner. Stunned, she called her partner, Gerard and told him that they’d just won the lottery.

Turns out the timing couldn’t have been better. Gerard told lottery officials that the couple had been having a lot of issues with the car Alisa uses to get to and from her job as a nurse at Meridian surgery center. While they were chatting at the lottery office he mentioned he thought “another” check engine light came on. According to Endurance, the average engine light-related breakdown repair costs more than $3,000 so to be dealing with multiple check engine occurrences has probably been a pain in the couple’s wallet.

They weren’t sure if they wanted to use it on a new car or something else, so for now they’re putting it in the bank. We’re sure that the $77,380 Alisa won is going to be a game-changer for the family. She and Gerard have two kids under 10.

