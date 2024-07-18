Idaho Deseret Industries Stores Will Never Accept These 17 Items

We’re willing to bet that almost every home in Idaho has at the very least a “junk drawer.” Some of us have reached the point where that junk drawer has expanded to a “junk closet” or even “junk room” where stuff you don’t know what to do with goes to die.

Despite your best intentions to not become a hoarder, you’ve seemed to acquire more things than you have room for. While some of the things like damaged luggage, pots and pans that have been used so long that they’re no longer non-stick and stuffed animals missing a limb just need to be junked, some of that “stuff” you’ve acquired is still in pretty good shape. Instead of condemning it to a landfill, you’d love to help it find people who will appreciate it through a local thrift shop.

Well, there’s certainly no lack of options in Idaho. Goodwill, Idaho Youth Ranch, Savers, St. Vincent de Paul and Deseret Industries come to mind. The latter isn’t quite as well known outside of the West. Founded in Salt Lake City by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1938, Deseret Industries really doesn’t extend east of Utah except for a single location in Houston.

The vision they had for that very first location in SLC had four purposes: to help people, reduce waste, create jobs and provide quality items at low prices. Just a year later, they expanded to California and opened a store in Los Angeles. In 2024, they have more than 45 stores in eight western states, including eight locations in Idaho.

Deseret Industries has a really unique feature that makes them different from other thrift stores. 70 years ago, they acquired a woolen mill and used it to train employees to make blankets and rugs. They continue that sort of work today by making things like beds, mattresses, chairs, dressers, night stands, pillows and mattress pads. When you buy those items from DI, they’re brand spanking new.

Unsold items, including the stuff you donate and the stuff they make, are regularly donated to humanitarian causes around the globe!

While they’re happy to accept the stuff that’s overwhelming you at home and put them to good use, there are some items that they cannot accept as donations. While this isn’t a complete list, it does give you a look at some common “no-go” items listed on their website.

