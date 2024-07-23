America’s New Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Has 11 Locations Across Idaho

Idaho, especially the Treasure Valley, has dozens of amazing restaurants to choose from. While we’d always prefer to sit down and enjoy a full meal at a locally owned restaurant, it’s inevitable that sometimes a fast food joint just makes the most sense.

Whether it’s picking up dinner for the kids after practice or having a hot lunch instead of a granola bar from the break room vending machine, fast-food restaurants can be a bit of a lifeline. We wouldn’t be surprised if Chick-Fil-A has been your family’s go-to on those busy days since they opened their first stand alone restaurant in Idaho at the Village at Meridian in 2012.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

It’s clear that Idaho loves Chick-Fil-A and that Chick-Fil-A loves Idaho. Over the last 12 years, the number of locations in Idaho has risen to 10. The chain hasn’t just been a favorite in the Gem State. It spent nine years in the #1 spot on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice list of America’s favorite fast-food restaurants but that win streak came to an abrupt end when the media outlet published their list for 2024.

READ MORE: 9 Popular Restaurant Chains That Got Their Start in the PNW

Chick-Fil-A is no longer America’s #1 favorite fast food destination. In fact, they dropped to #3 on the list, getting passed by competitor KFC which rose to #2 and an unlikely new #1!

2024’s favorite fast food restaurant is…Del Taco?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

No offense, we’re a little bit surprised to see Del Taco in that #1 spot since they only operate in 16 states. While sharing the news, USA Today said:

This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu.

Based on the lines we’ve seen at Del Taco on Broadway compared to the Chick-Fil-A just down the street, we think there needs to be a recount…at least in Idaho. But hey, if America’s favorite fast food restaurant only has restaurants in 32% of states, we’ll say we’re lucky to be one of them. Del Taco has 11 locations in Idaho.

Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise We understand that brands are always evolving! Heck, we've had some positive logo changes over the years ourselves! That doesn't make us miss these nostalgic looks any less! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: Boise Top 10 Rated Restaurants for Cheap Eats Looking for good eats without breaking the bank? According to Yelp, these are 10 places you should check out in Boise! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart