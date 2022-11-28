How Much Does It Cost To Go To The World Cup From Boise?

If you spent the long weekend getting yourself caught up in the drama that is the 2022 World Cup, you’re not alone. Eating at a restaurant during a USMNT game anywhere across the Treasure Valley is challenging. If there is a television screen, bars and other establishments have used it to promote watching the games at their location. Watching the game with other fans or at least people who pretend to love soccer during the World Cup is much more fun than watching alone on your couch, and the food is better too!

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Getty Images loading...

Even The Warehouse in downtown Boise was packed full of people watching the game versus England, and it’s not even a sports bar. Even more impressive is that Boise State was playing against Utah State simultaneously. The hype is real, even here in Boise, where football typically means blue turf and ridiculously long beer lines.

You couldn’t help but see the camera shots of Qatar and the fans in the stand and wonder what it would be like to be in the stadium to watch these games. While we don’t know what the experience would be like, we can determine the cost of attending.

Here's How Much It Costs To Go To The World Cup From Boise The 2022 World Cup games will be held in eight venues across five cities. Those cities are Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Lusail, and Doha. The final match will be in Lusail on Qatar’s National Day. Because of the National holiday, hotel rooms were already in higher demand. Add the World Cup to the mix, and they become even more expensive. So, here is what the cost of attending a World Cup game in 2022 would look like if you had planned ahead.

