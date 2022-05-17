Cheers to 14 years of Idaho's Largest Garage Sale! Check out the details for Idaho's original garage sale happening this weekend! We'll see you there!

WHEN & WHERE || Saturday, May 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Expo Idaho - Kent Lane in Garden City



THE HOST || Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is exclusively hosted and produced by Boise Townsquare Media and its six local powerhouse radio stations—Mix 106, 107.9 Lite FM, 104.3 WOW Country, 103.5 Kiss FM, KIDO Talk Radio 107.5 FM/580 AM, and Power 105.5 FM.

WHAT IT IS || A one-day vendor event showcasing new-to-you merchandise, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale marks the start of the Treasure Valley yard sale season. Residential and commercial event goers alike experience the convenience of selling and acquiring gently-used goods at bargain prices.

FYI || Locals know ILGS is a fantastic way to purge their home (for profit) of the unwanted and the unused. It's an out with the old and in with the new, or nothing at all-vibe.

BY THE NUMBERS || Currently in its 14th year of operation, last year's 13th annual event turnout boasted more than 13,000 attendees with hundreds of unique vendor booths on-site.



THE EXPERIENCE || Outfitted with the Treasure Valley's most popular local food vendors and a children's recreation area, ILGS aims to dine and entertain event goers off all ages.



THE GUEST STAR || Corey Harrison of the History Channel's wildly popular series "Pawn Stars" is joining in on the garage sale fun from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. During that time, Corey will host a meet-and-greet, take pictures, and sign souvenirs for as many second-hand enthusiasts as possible! To revisit your favorite "Pawn Stars" episode, follow this History Channel link! Click here to shop in Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.



