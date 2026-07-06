If you’re anything like me, the Fourth of July always feels like the unofficial halfway point of summer. We celebrate with family, barbecue, parades, fireworks… and then Monday rolls around and it’s back to work.

But this year is a little different.

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash time lapse photography of sparkler and U.S.A flag let

Idaho's America250 Is Just Getting Started

America’s 250th birthday isn’t just a one-day celebration. Here in Idaho, it’s part of a statewide effort that will continue well beyond Independence Day, giving all of us an opportunity to celebrate our country’s history.

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Idaho Is Celebrating Through 2027

The Idaho Legislature designated 2024 through 2027 as the official America250 commemoration period, giving communities across the state several years to recognize America’s 250th anniversary in meaningful ways.

That means if you missed a parade or fireworks display this weekend, don’t worry.

There are still plenty of ways to participate throughout the rest of the year.

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Visit the Idaho State Museum

One of the biggest America250 attractions is already underway at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.

Special exhibits explore America’s founding, Idaho’s place in our nation’s history, and the traditions that continue to bring communities together. Several exhibits will remain open into 2027, making this a great summer day trip for families.

Photo by Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash Man in historical military uniform holding a drum.

Discover Idaho’s Story

In Idaho we don’t just learn history... we live it. From old mining towns and pioneer trails to military museums, state parks, historic downtowns, and local festivals, our state is full of places that tell the story of the American West.

America250 is encouraging Idahoans to explore those places, support local communities, and discover stories they may have never heard before.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash flag of USA on grass field

Look for America250 Events Across Idaho

Although the big celebrations have wrapped up, communities across Idaho will continue hosting America 250 themed events, educational programs, exhibits, volunteer projects, and local celebrations over the coming months.

The official America 250 in Idaho website maintains an events calendar that continues to grow as new activities are added throughout the year.

Photo by Kiana Bosman on Unsplash gray ferris wheel surrounded by trees

It’s About More Than History

For me, the America 250 isn’t just about looking behind, it’s about spending time with family, taking the kids or grandkids to a museum or visiting that little Idaho town you’ve always heard about, but never been.

Photo by Steven Cordes on Unsplash A view from inside a car of a street with a mountain in the background

It’s about supporting local festivals, shops and learning something new about the place we call home.

The fireworks may be over, but this once in a generation celebration is really just beginning. So here's your perfect excuse to get out and explore Idaho this summer!