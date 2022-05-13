Bret Michaels Returns to Rock Boise This Month

When Bret Michaels played the first-ever Boise Music Festival, we didn't expect the pandemonium we saw at Ann Morrison Park!

2010 was quite the year for Bret Michaels. Still riding the high of his hit VH1 reality series Rock of Love and Rock of Love Bus, Michaels landed himself a seat in the board room on Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice 3. What happened leading up to the show's live finale, no one saw coming.

Bret Michaels Performs At The D Las Vegas To Celebrate Grand Opening

In April 2010, Michaels was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. A few weeks later, he started to complain about having an excruciating headache and was rushed back to the hospital where doctors discovered the rocker had suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. Just when it seemed like Michaels was turning a corner, he was hospitalized a third time for a "warning stroke" and doctors found a small hole in his heart. At that point, it was unclear if he'd be well enough to compete as a finalist on Celebrity Apprentice or at the very first Boise Music Festival on July 24, 2010.

He rose above all of his health complications and not only appeared on the Celebrity Apprentice finale but won the entire competition. By the time he arrived in the Treasure Valley he was ready to rock once again! 70,000 fans packed into Ann Morrison Park and climbed trees to watch the Poison lead singer's performance. When the words "It is good to be alive in Boise tonight" every single fan got goosebumps. It was a special show that the Treasure Valley will never forget!

Facebook/Boise Music Festival

But what if you moved here well after that first BMF? Well, then you've got a chance to experience what we did all those years ago at this year's Summer Concert Series at Expo Idaho! We're excited to announce that Bret will be back in the Treasure Valley on Saturday, May 28! Check out the concert details below.

Show: Bret Michaels: Nothin But a Good Vibe Tour

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 28 (Gates 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Expo Idaho Grandstands, 5610 N Glenwood St

Tickets: Advanced tickets are on-sale at idahoconcertseries.com for $30.

