Boise’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

When I moved to Boise, I was told that there really isn't a bad part of town. People said to me that every neighborhood was safe in Boise. Statistically, Boise is one of the safest cities in the country. That doesn't mean that you should be parking your car with the keys in the ignition. It doesn't mean that you should walk alone at night without much light.

As I watched the Night Stalker and Hotel Cecil documentaries on Netflix this week, I decided to do a little digging. I wanted to find Boise's most dangerous neighborhood. This information is from NeighborhoodScout. Keep in mind that the community with the worst crime rate in Boise is still better than some of the average areas in big cities like Los Angeles. Still, it was somewhat shocking to see that one neighborhood, in particular, was on par with some of those larger cities that are known for crime.

These neighborhoods perform well below where most people would expect them to, and they are well below the average for the city and state.

Boise's Most Dangerous Neighborhood is Morris Hill. Morris Hill's crime index is 24. That means that it is safer than 24% of all neighborhoods in America. The most shocking of the numbers is that the violent crime index for Morris Hill is 27. To put that in perspective, your chances of being the victim of a violent crime in Idaho is 1 in 440. In Morris Hill, your chance increases to 1 in 182.

Slightly safer is the Boise State area. Its crime rate index is 27, meaning that it's safer than 27% of all neighborhoods in the country. Your chances of being a victim of a violent crime in this neighborhood are 1 in 280.

Outside of those two areas, crime indexes improve dramatically.

