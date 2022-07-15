Boise State Fans Panic Over Quarterback Concerns

Let's admit it--Boise State didn't have a great football season and now, there's a chance for the Broncos to redeem themselves with a new season coming up quick. This will be Andy Avalos' second season leading the team and with one of the easiest schedules in the nation, many hope Boise State can chalk up enough wins to get back into a national conversation.

Some "fan drama" developed over this past week about 4th year quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Really, it's about what didn't happen.

Also, during media days, Bachmeier was far from the center of attention. Has Boise State and their lineage of great quarterbacks devolved into being "just another team".

While the optics were painful, local Boise State expert B.J. Rains looked to see what was up with the lack of "love" for Hank, if you will...

As expected, there's absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to Hank behind center--and Boise State fans can chill out.

Perhaps all of this will give Bachmeier the chip on the shoulder he needs to go above and beyond in his final season, leading Boise State to a prestigious bowl appearance.

