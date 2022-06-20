Boise State Basketball Star Transfers to Memphis

It was a year to remember for fans of Boise State basketball and yes, it will be talked about for a very long time. After a slow start to the season with many doubting Boise State would even finish in the upper half of the conference, Head Coach Leon Rice and the team turned it around. By the end of the season, the Broncos had won a majority of their games, were ranked at the TOP of the Mountain West, won the regular season championship--followed by the conference tournament championship--and were headed to March Madness.

The draw in March was interesting--keeping Boise State close to home and just one win away from playing Leon's former team, the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Broncos didn't make it that far, however: they lost to Memphis in the first round. The loss was reminiscent of their loss in the NIT the year prior--which was also to Memphis.

Now, Memphis continues to haunt Boise State as one of their star players, Emmanuel Akot, has chosen to transfer to none other than: Memphis.

While Boise State fans may have wished to have another season with Akot, that ship has sailed and now Memphis is excited to have brought him on board as they continue to grow as a program. Fans in Memphis are excited for what Akot brings to the table as a FIFTH year Senior but we will see what kind of an impact he has on the team later this year.

