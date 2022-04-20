Boise Reacts Loudly to Lifted Mask Mandates

It's official, for now anyway--masks are no longer required in the City of Boise and on many major airlines. The Mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean, lifted the mask mandate for Boise-are busses and public transit as well as at the Boise Airport. A Federal judge also stopped the mandate to wear masks on planes during travel--which for now, still stands.

So what would you expect from the City of Boise when all of this hit at once? Obviously, a polarizing reaction.

We spent some time searching the internet to see what the overall pulse was on these lifted mask mandates which really all happened at once. Here is a look at what we found:

