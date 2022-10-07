Boise Police On The Lookout For Serial Pride Flag Saboteur

If you find yourself walking down the street and you encounter a flag that you don't care for, what do you do?

Do you:

Call the police?

Do nothing?

Burn it?

If you said "burn it," then Boise Police are hot on your tail.

A Boise couple recently discovered the pride flag they have flying outside their home had been tampered with...for the third time. This time it was lit on fire. Brett Perry, one half of the couple, explains:

It's really just recently in the last 6 or 7 months that these attacks have happened," Perry said. "It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment. A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. So, I think it's common. I don't know if people are reporting it.Let's move forward with kindness. We all want to take care of this community. We all want to live our best lives as freely and as proudly as we can. We have to support each other in that. We don't get silenced by this, we hang more flags.

As Boise Police put together the pieces on this case, they are under the impression the latest vandalism happened sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning of this week. BPD spokesperson Haley Kramer elaborates:

Detectives are investigating to determine if there are elements for possible charges of malicious harassment. At this time there is no information indicating these incidents are related but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the above case, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Area Around Boise's Mall Has Changed in 15 Years Sure, superhero movies have perfected the art of time travel and multiverses...but until we manage to do it in real life, there's Google Maps!