Boise Police Hope You Can Recognize This Robbery Suspect [Video]

What on earth is going on in Boise, Idaho these days? After a weekend of basketball in BamJam and several days of live music, entertainment, and all that comes with Treefort, something special just seems to be in the air in the Treasure Valley. The weather is on point and the energy is at an all time high.

Why does someone have to ruin it for us all?

Boise Police are asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect and the footage is a little crazy

According to the Boise Police Department, on March 25th-- that was last Friday--around 9:45 p.m. there was an armed robbery on West State Street. In the video, you can see and hear the suspect asking the employee for money and pointing a gun at the employee, too. There is no word on how much cash the suspect got away with but he did get money from the business.

The search is now on, as Boise Police were unable to track down the suspect after an extensive search. Video footage is quite clear and there's even some audio to it-- can you recognize this person or their voice?

We should note, too, that no injuries or harm were reported from the employee.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male that is around 6-feet-tall and weights about 220 pounds. You can see his clothing in the video.

Have any information? Call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS. You may remain anonymous.

