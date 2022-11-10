Boise One of the Top 10 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to?

Did Boise make the list of places where people in Pocatello are moving to the most?

If so, that definitely wouldn’t surprise me! Personally, I thought this was really fascinating to learn about today because I was raised in Pocatello, and I eventually found my way to the Boise Area.

I’m sure there are a lot of others from southeast Idaho moving here, too. Let’s find out! 👇

There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares a list of where people in Pocatello are moving to. They say, “Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pocatello between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.” To compile the list, Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

On a list of over 40 cities people in Pocatello are moving to... Boise is ranked #1! Keep scrolling to see the Top 10 other cities people in Pocatello are moving to.

Here’s what Stacker had to say about Boise...

#1. Boise City, ID Metro Area - Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,081 - Migration from Boise City to Pocatello: 964 (#4 most common destination from Boise City) - Net migration: 117 to Boise City

Granted, these numbers are from 2015-2019 — it would be so interesting to see how the numbers have increased over the last few years. Regardless, not only in Boise on the list, but we’re the most popular place (out of 42 cities) that people in Pocatello are moving to.

Keep scrolling to see the Top 10 other cities people in Pocatello are moving to 👇

Top 10 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to

