Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put

There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.

A petition was formed online by the owners of La Garnacha Que Apapacha because it seemed that the City of Nampa was going to force them to pack up and leave their well known, high-traffic area.

In their petition, the popular taco truck wrote:

Our friendly neighbors from across the street has been calling the city on us complaining that our customers are using their parking lot. The city will not grant us a vendor permit at all and have asked us to vacate within 10 days. During the cities review, they concluded that the parcel our truck sits on is a separate entity from the business lot next door. So despite having owner approval for the parcel we are on, given that the different parcel has a different address, it cannot have a temporary use permit associated with it.

It didn't take long for the internet to spring into action...in fact, THOUSANDS did just that. Over 3,000 signatures are currently on the Change.org petition and the social media reaction was massive.

While we can't be sure that it was the public reaction that saved the taco truck--but an update from earlier this week given by La Garnacha Que Apapacha informed customers that the City of Nampa is allowing them to stay exactly where their at!

Their only request? Please respect their neighbor's parking spots so that they are available to their respective patrons.

If you want to learn more about the popular truck you can check it out on Facebook, HERE.

