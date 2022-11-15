25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2022

You don't have to look very far to find Christmas cheer in the Treasure Valley in the weeks leading up to Santa's big day! From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!
To learn more about an event, click its name to get the full details on what you need to make that day merry and bright! We'll add more to the calendar over the coming weeks!
Know of something Christmas-y we missed? Click HERE to submit the title of the event, a brief description and link to the event. We'll be happy to add it to the list!
Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022
Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!
