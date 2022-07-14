Boise Brewery Releases Beer to Raise Funds for Homeless Students

While many students and families are enjoying the summer break before another school year fires up--some just can't say that. Families all across the Treasure Valley are feeling the burn of high gas prices, out of control housing, and inflation that is hitting our groceries and goods with an iron fist.

Now more than ever, families are finding themselves in need and for many, that means a lot less summer recreation while school is out. For others, "summer recreation" is hardly known.

In the Nampa School District alone, over 10% of students are homeless. One local brewery is stepping up in a big way.

A recently announced campaign, "A Step Ahead", is working to put new shoes on the feet of students who need them and give fresh haircuts to any child who needs one, as well.

Western Collective, a locally owned and operated brewery, has stepped up in a big way so that students can go back into the school year "A Step Ahead".

To be released on Saturday during an all-afternoon block party, is "Get Your Kicks", a local beer that has been brewed SPECIFICALLY to give back to the "A Step Ahead" campaign. Proceeds from every single drink will go towards putting those fresh kicks on a local child's feet this school year.

The block party is on Saturday, July 16th and there will be plenty of opportunities to donate, help the cause, have a bite to eat or tip back a cold one-- all for a cause. There will also be some local barbers on site competing in a "Fade-Off"!

To learn more about the event, invite friends, RSVP, and more, click HERE.

