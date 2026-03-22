FLASH CONTEST: Win Tix to See John Mulaney at Idaho Central Arena
Got last-minute plans tonight? Now you do!
107.9 LITE-FM has last minute tickets to see John Mulaney's Mister Whatever Tour TONIGHT at 7 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena and we want to hook you up before showtime.
If you’re ready for a spontaneous night of big laughs, enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Winners will be contacted shortly after entering, so keep your phone nearby you could be heading downtown tonight!
Enter to win using the box below. Winners must be available to attend tonight’s 7 p.m. show at Idaho Central Arena. These are e-tickets and will be transferred to winners digitally!
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart