A Popular Boise Brewery is Closing Its Doors For Good

You would think we’d be used to hearing the gut-wrenching news that another Boise business is closing down, yet it doesn’t seem to be getting any easier.

A local brewery recently announced that they have decided to close their doors, which includes their taproom and all productions.

Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing loading...

Crooked Fence Brewing is located in Garden City, and has been in the Treasure Valley for more than 10 years.

In a recent announcement, they have decided to close their doors, including the taproom and all productions.

Their last day open will be March 19, 2022.

They have assured the community that Trivia Nights on Wednesday and Music Bingo events on Friday and Saturday will continue until they officially close.

More details will also be coming soon regarding a closing party, to celebrate the years they spent as a staple within Boise’s beer community.

Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing loading...

As you can imagine, local citizens are distraught.

Many people enjoyed the various events that were always being hosted at this brewery, plus the delicious food trucks conveniently parked outside.

Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing loading...

At the news of their closure, nearly 200 people have already engaged with the initial post and comments are flooding in.

People are stating that it’s an “end of an era” and “lots of good memories were made here.”

It is a bittersweet thing to witness.

We do not know yet what may go into this location once it’s officially closed down, but one thing we know for certain is that Crooked Fence will be missed.

Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing Facebook/Crooked Fence Brewing loading...

Craft Beer Lovers: Name a better duo than Boise & Breweries - I'll wait. Boise is proving to be a hot spot for local breweries, and we couldn't be more excited.

How This Idaho Brewery is Making History

These 7 Boise Bars are Completely Underrated & a Total Vibe These bars are pretty lowkey, but some of Boise's BEST hangout spots, in our opinion.

Best Treasure Valley Karaoke Bars Take a look at some of the best karaoke bars the Treasure Valley has to offer based on your Google reviews!