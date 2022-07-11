Meridian’s Exciting New Coffee Shop Finally Announces Grand Opening Date

Almost everyone in the Treasure Valley has a favorite coffee shop they like to stop at when they’re “on the way” somewhere.

For example, our favorite coffee shop in the Treasure Valley is hands down Zero Six Coffee Fix on Parkcenter in Boise but going there means parking, getting out of your vehicle and going inside to wait in line. Sometimes, we just want to hit a drive-thru on the way to a meeting, hair appointment or whatever. On days like that, we usually pick Black Rock Coffee Bar instead.

There are plenty of “on the way” coffee destinations in and around Boise. Black Rock. Dutch Bros. Starbucks. Human Bean. And now there’s one from the midwest ready to shake things up in Meridian!

No. It’s not Dunkin. It’s Biggby Coffee, a chain that got its start in East Lansing Michigan in 1995. The chain has over 290 locations in 13 states and they’re about to open their first Idaho location at 4744 N Park Crossing near the corner of E McMillian and N Locust Grove.

We first told you about the Biggby location in April and now we know that the grand opening will take place on August 2 starting at 6 a.m. One of Biggby’s core values is to exist to love people and encourage their franchise owners to be the light of their communities. Local franchise owners, PJ and Leanne are going to do that from day one!

On opening day 100% percent of the Meridian Biggby location’s process will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, which St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital happens to be. While interacting with excited Biggby fans and future fans on their Facebook page, they mentioned that donation days like this will become a monthly event.

Like many of the other “on the way” coffee locations in our area, they have a loyalty program where customers can earn free drinks or bags of coffee. If you enjoy opening day, that’s probably worth signing up for because it looks like the chain hopes to grow here in the Treasure Valley. They held a franchise workshop in late June.

Browsing Biggby's website, there's a lot to choose from. They serve six brewed coffees, 12 different teas and over 100 types of specialty beverages including lattes, smoothies, energy drink mocktails and non-caffeinated kids beverages. They also have a food menu that includes cookies, baked goods, yogurt parfaits, bagels and bagel sandwiches.

