One of the Best Lobster Rolls in America is Served in Idaho and Utah

As mostly landlocked states (yes, Idaho technically has a seaport in Lewiston,) Idaho and Utah are pretty much the last states in the country that you would expect to find a good lobster roll.

Lobster rolls are as iconic in New England States like Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut as finger steaks are in Idaho. If you’re a seafood lover, your mouth instantly starts watering when you see photos of salty but sweet lobster meat sandwiched between a split-top roll. Depending on which variation you come across, the lobster may be served with mayonnaise and lemon juice or drenched with butter. While they’ve been enjoying them in New England since the roaring twenties.

They’re a relatively new thing in our part of Idaho and not many restaurants in the Boise area serve them. Crave Kitchen & Bar opened in Eagle in June 2020. Their lobster isn’t a pure lobster roll. It’s a Lobster Crab Roll made with both lobster chunks and jumbo lump crab. Their roll also includes togarashi aioli, truffle and drawn butter.

Facebook/Crave Kitchen and Bar Eagle Facebook/Crave Kitchen and Bar Eagle loading...

Anthony’s opened in early 2021. They have a lobster roll on their lunch menu. It’s made with Louie dressing, celery, tarragon, sliced fennel and Anthony’s seafood seasoning and is served with ginger slaw.

Freshie’s Lobster Co. was one of the most anticipated counters at The Warehouse Food Hall. They opened in February 2023. While they do have some killer lobster mac and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and clam chowder, lobster rolls are the star of the menu and their specialty.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Stardust, the restaurant that replaced Asiago’s in Downtown Boise, opened a month later. They describe their lobster roll as butter-poached lobster tail, celery, chives and lemon served on a brioche roll.

Facebook/Stardust Facebook/Stardust loading...

And as far as we know, those are the only four restaurants in the Treasure Valley with lobster rolls on their regular menus (If we’re wrong, please tell us. We won’t be offended and we want to eat more lobstah, so we want those tips!)

Occasionally, we’re lucky enough to get a visit from the Cousins Maine Lobster truck that’s based in Salt Lake City. They serve both styles of Lobster Rolls and some other lobster dishes, like a killer lobster quesadilla. They visited for the first time in October 2023. They’re coming back January 12-13.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

One of the Best Lobster Rolls in America is Served in Idaho and Utah

So which of these five places made found itself on Gourmandize’s list of “America’s 30 Best Lobster Rolls?” Freshie’s Lobster Co. Flip to #22 on the list and you’ll see that the foodies at Gourmandize awarded Freshie’s the title of “Best Long-Distance Lobster Roll.” Why? Because the company originally got its start in Park City, Utah.

It sounds strange, but when you learn more about the Freshie’s story you’ll discover it all started because the restaurant's creators were a bit homesick. One grew up in New Hampshire. The other grew up in Maine. Lobster was basically in their blood, so they started selling lobster rolls at their local farmers market in Park City. They were so popular that they expanded to a food truck and eventually a brick-and-mortar location. There are three of those now. The one in Park City, one in Salt Lake City and the newest location, here in Boise.

Facebook/Freshies Lobster Co. Facebook/Freshies Lobster Co. loading...

Freshie’s is as authentic as it gets. The lobsters the restaurant uses are caught in Maine in the morning, packaged and sent to Boston in the afternoon and distributed to Freshie’s kitchens the next day. It’s their “Shore to Door in 24” promise to customers.

Ready to try one (or all) of these lobster rolls? Just know that they’re going to be a treat for a special occasion. Lobster rolls are expensive. When Cousin’s is in town, their rolls sell for $23, no matter which style you pick. The ones at Freshie’s and Crave will cost you $27. Anthony’s are priced at $28. Stardust list's theirs at $29.

