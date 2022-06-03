Today is one of the greatest holidays — National Donut Day.

I know we’re all very busy, but there’s always time for donuts.

Make some time in your schedule today to stop by one of your favorite donut shops — or make it a donut crawl and go to all of them! Here's a list of the Top 5 Highest-rated Donut Shops in the Boise Area.

On your journey you may find that some of these places will give you a FREE donut just for stopping by and saying, “Happy National Donut Day!” I know Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts are notorious for doing things like that, however, they're not on this fresh new list I made for you!

To help you with your donut adventures today, here are the top-rated donut shops in the Treasure Valley 👇

Best Donuts in the Treasure Valley for National Donut Day

