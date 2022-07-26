This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!

With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”

Photo by Brandon Nelson on Unsplash Photo by Brandon Nelson on Unsplash loading...

When Thrillist put together their list of “America’s 22 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns,” Priest Lake took the top spot. Being able to hike the beach trail was one of the factors that landed it there. Priest Lake has over 70 miles of shoreline with plenty of places for you to lay down your chairs, towels and umbrellas for a day of relaxation.

Redfish Lake Lodge claims that their neck of the woods near Stanley is where you’ll find the best beaches in Idaho. The water there is crystal clear and you can take in breathtaking views of the Sawtooth mountains. Families love the sandy beach area.

Photo by Tommaso Fornoni on Unsplash Photo by Tommaso Fornoni on Unsplash loading...

It’d be unfair to leave out Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene or North Beach in McCall when having a conversation about the best beaches in Idaho. But you know what? NONE of these beautiful beaches earned Idaho’s spot on the Reader’s Digest list of the “Best Beach in Every State.” They picked…get this…SANDY POINT at Lucky Peak?!

In picking Sandy Point, Reader's Digest said:

This serene state park beach is a haven for families with little kids because it has zero waves and lots of inflatable tubes, since boating isn’t allowed. The shallow water won’t please thrill seekers, but if you have a toddler in Idaho, you’ll be happy because as HuffPost says, ‘Sandy Point’s sandy beaches, shallow water, on-site bathrooms, grills, and picnic tables make it easy to spend the day here.’

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The park itself is great, no doubt. Don’t get us wrong. We’ve been known to blow up a silly flamingo float and spend the day on the water there but there’s NO WAY that Sandy Point deserves to be ranked ahead of beautiful beaches with crystal clear water. It’s covered in goose poop. The water. The grass. The sand. Goose poop EVERYWHERE!

We’re not trying to be dramatic. If you search through the beach’s Google reviews, you’ll find that even the most positive reviews mention the disgustingly large amount of goose poop. Really, the poop is the only bad part of Sandy Point and the reason we think it shouldn’t have gotten the title of Idaho’s Best Beach.

