Are There Really Only 10 Five-Star Restaurants in the Boise Area?
The secret is out! Over the last few years, Boise's food scene has evolved into something spectacular.
In fact, it has gotten so unique and so delicious that Food & Wine magazine just named it one of the "The Next Great Food Cities." Calling out cuisine from Ansots, Kin, Little Pearl Oyster Bar and The Lively, the article said "This new culinary capital can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland."
In addition to the upscale restaurants, the magazine was also impressed by the Sunnyslope wineries, Boise food truck parks and Downtown's highly anticipated food hall, The Warehouse.
From Boise to Caldwell, there are a lot of choices when it comes to grabbing a great meal but which restaurants have achieved something that's nearly impossible in the day and age of the internet? We're talking about achieving a 5-star rating on Yelp!
We could only find 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants that have the coveted 5-star rating out of hundreds of restaurants! Who's really impressed their customers? Take a look!