Boise’s Aaron Paul is Rumored to Appear in This Popular Show

For anyone that is new to the Treasure Valley and/or may be currently unaware, Aaron Paul grew up in Boise and is basically our local celebrity.

This is why when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie came out a few years ago, there was a giant scavenger hunt for tickets around town and an exclusive showing at the Egyptian Theatre.

In fact, he still has quite a few family members living in the area, so locals frequently catch glimpses of him around town.

He even has a breathtakingly gorgeous home here, that he recently put on the market:

Inside of Aaron Paul's Million Dollar Boise Home You know him best as Jesse Pinkman from the hit series "Breaking Bad" and in Boise, you know he's one of the biggest stars to ever call our city home. Now, the first home that he purchased in Boise, Idaho is on the market and up for sale. By far, this mid-century home is one of the sexiest builds we have ever seen--with access to the pool from nearly every room in the home.

So what show is he going to be in?

Black Mirror is a Sci-Fi television show that first aired in 2011, and has since become wildly popular.

It currently has five seasons out on Netflix, but they took a three-year hiatus – which made fans wonder if they were discontinuing the show or not.

However, it was recently announced that they are in production again, and their line-up for the upcoming season is absolutely stacked with famous celebrities…

And according to sources, this includes Boise’s own Aaron Paul.

When will the new season premiere?

There is currently no release date given for the sixth season of Black Mirror, as it is still in production.

But in the meantime, seasons 1-5 are available for binging on Netflix.

And it goes without saying – fans are already eagerly awaiting the day and so excited to see a local Idahoan in the mix.

