VIDEO: Idaho’s Aaron Paul Returns to Breaking Bad In Super Bowl Ad

The Buzz started just before Christmas when Entertainment Weekly reported that "Breaking Bad" would return during Super Bowl 57 to tell the PopCorners story. At the time, there were few details on who would be in the commercial. The teaser photo released by PopCorners' parent company, Frito-Lay, had a silhouette of what appeared to be Walter, played by Bryan Cranston, holding a bag of PopCorners. The Tweet said, "2.12.23," the date of the Super Bowl.

Hopes ran high around the Treasure Valley that our very own Aaron Paul would be involved somehow, especially after his appearance with Cranston in the final season of the prequel series, "Better Call Saul." While we didn't get the confirmation we wanted, we did get confirmation on our assumption of Bryan Cranston's involvement when PopCorners tweeted the same photo, with a visible Walter instead of a vague silhouette, with the words, "Say. Our Name".

Yesterday, in their latest Tweet, PopCorners showed a picture of a bag of their Kettle Corn chips inside what appears to be the famous Breaking Bad RV.

This morning, we have confirmation that Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is involved, thanks to a video teaser showing him in a lawn chair next to the RV, eating a bag of PopCorners. His phone rings, and he says, "Yo! What's up?"

Are you excited?

