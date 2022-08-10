$3 Million Boise Foothills Retreat Has Stunning Views

Y’all this is a dream home if you're looking to be right in the foothills!

This Boise property is a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom luxury home with 6,909 square feet, and it’s currently listed at $2,995,000...

The home’s listing says...

“Your Boise Foothills Retreat awaits! This custom, panoramic view estate is nestled behind private gates, and tucked into the foothills. One can live with sanctuary-like ease on 1.8 fenced acres, while being just minutes to downtown, St. Luke's, and other local conveniences. From your front door, access some of the best hiking and biking trails in Boise, making for the active lifestyle many seek in our Valley.”

The movie and game room is pretty awesome, but I think the outside is what makes this home incredible.

The views are amazing.

The listing continues...

“Enjoy resort style amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, putting green and expansive wrap around patios with a dramatic city and Table Rock backdrop. Natural radiant light throughout the home, chef’s kitchen, and expansive walkout level with built-in bar, make this property a true one-of-a-kind home.”

