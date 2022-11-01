The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us at last! In my world, 1 November marks the start of the holiday season. Of all the holidays we celebrate between now and New Year's, there's nothing quite like the wonder of Christmas! In a world where so many forget to celebrate life's magical moments, Christmas brings out the best in our hearts.

Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@blueskiesburning?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Ignacio R</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/santa?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a> Photo by Ignacio R on Unsplash loading...

For many of us, Christmas is a constant source of comfort and joy. What's one of Christmas' greatest comforts? Why, food of course! Santa's long-awaited return to town kicks off a season of fantastic feasts and delectable treats. And we all know breakfast with Santa Claus is the most amazing feast of the holiday season!

If you're anything like my family, sharing breakfast with Santa Claus is a holiday season must! From pancakes with white whipped cream beards and raspberry Santa hats, to hot cocoa made by Santa's elves, breakfast with jolly old Saint Nick is a child's dream come true.

This year, Santa already has three special breakfasts planned in and around the Boise area. To reserve your seat at Santa's breakfast table, click on the links below!

3 Places to Enjoy a Magical Breakfast with Santa in Boise

1. Breakfast with Santa at Canyon County Festival of Trees: 11/26 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

2. Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A Village at Meridian: 12/3 at 8:00 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

3. Breakfast with Santa at Zoo Boise: 12/10 & 12/17 8:30-10:00 a.m.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

What If Santa's Reindeer Were Named After Treasure Valley Streets? Which street names in the Treasure Valley would best fit Santa's Reindeer?

Where To Take Holiday Visitors In Idaho Here are some places you can take family and friends this holiday season in Idaho.

When To Take Your Christmas Tree Down According to Boise Hotels It’s a debate as old as time itself: When does the Christmas tree come down? We sought out the opinions of hospitality experts and the city of Boise itself for answers.