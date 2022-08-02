Woah. You’re not going to believe this incredible home for sale right now in Caldwell. There are nearly 50 pictures down below and let’s just say I think you’re going to be surprised... a few times.

The home is a 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury Spanish-style home with 5,644 square feet of space on 10.75-acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,700,000...

The home’s listing says...

“Release the days' tension as you drive through the signature Spanish arches and wind your way up the serene, tree-lined driveway while taking in this stunning, one-of-a-kind estate with panoramic views. This gorgeous home boasts views from every room and was built for entertaining. Host a dinner for 30 or a reception for 100 on the manicured lawns surrounding the soothing waterfall; Enjoy your morning coffee & the sunrise from the expansive balcony off the master suite.”

Did you see the pictures, yet? Hopefully I’m not spoiling this for you, but my favorite part of the house is the sports bar and car showroom. I’ve written about a lot of homes in the Treasure Valley, and I’ve never seen anything quite like that! The listing continues...

“Take a refreshing dip in the freshwater pond; Race your friends on the motocross track; or sip a glass of wine on the patio overlooking the water. This property has endless possibilities. The quaint Casitas is a perfect guest house/art studio/caretaker quarter & the bunkhouse is a hit with the children. Host a movie premier or a sporting event in the well-appointed movie theatre (seats more than 15 comfortably). From the lavish master suite to a sports bar w/room to showcase your car collection, this home has something for everyone.”

Keep scrolling for remarkable pictures of a $5 Million Luxury Home that has stunning views of Boise’s Downtown Skyline, as well as pictures of a REALLY interesting luxury home in Nampa 👇

$2.7 Million Spanish-style Luxury Home in Caldwell Will Surprise You

Modern Home in Eagle is Stunning & Somehow Under One Million Dollars

$5 Million Luxury Home Has Stunning View of Boise's Downtown Skyline