You never know what you're going to find on Facebook Marketplace. It could be a used car, a new apartment, or some sort of funky furniture that goes perfect in your living room. On the other hand, you also might find the strangest thing you've ever encountered. Like, is it legal to sell that on here? Or something you didn't know people could own. Or even something used that should never be sold used.

I am big on going to Thrift Shops, garage sales, and yard sales. I'm going through a strange phase where I prefer something old with character than something new. Hold up...is this growing up? I can feel my taste maturing...and I love it. Maybe I'm starting to prefer old items because anything I've bought new I have to build. I recently moved to Boise from Chicago and didn't bring any furniture with me. I figured I could find cheap stuff that will still be nice on sites like Wayfair, Target, and Overstock. I wasn't wrong. I found items I loved that fit my taste perfectly. The catch? I have to build them all...and I am not good at that kind of stuff. I have blisters! Ugh. Anyways, I think that may have something to do with my new appreciation of vintage and antiques.

Buying used items on Facebook Markeplace is also a great way to save money. Maybe you find something gently used and could save hundreds of dollars on something like a futon or end table. Maybe even a book. In this list, however, we will not be sharing items that you need. No. These ten items are incredibly random. Let's get to the list of 10 hilarious things you can buy on Boise's Facebook Marketplace right now.

