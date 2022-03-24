A short drive from Boise, only about an hour, provides bird enthusiasts with quite a sight. The Visit Idaho site explains that the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in the Snake River Canyon is one of the world’s largest nesting sites for birds of prey and is home to over 800 pairs of eagles, hawks and other birds of prey.

"Thermal updrafts and the many cracks and ledges in the 700-foot cliffs overlooking the Snake River combine to form the perfect habitat for these raptors. The conservation area covers about 485,000 acres and provides ample opportunity for hiking and camping. The best time to see these birds is March through June when young birds are learning to fly." - Visit Idaho



So now is the time to scoop up the fam and go see the birds in action. I would suggest a pair of binoculars if you have them and lots of snacks.

Another wonderful bird loving spot here in the Boise area is the World Center for Birds of Prey. There is a lot to explore for adults and curious kids and should definitely be on a to-visit list.

"World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise, Idaho, is the headquarters for The Peregrine Fund, an international non-profit organization founded in 1970 that conserves endangered raptors around the world. This one of a kind place was built 38 years ago in 1984, and is located on 580 acres on a hilltop overlooking Boise, south of the airport and east of Kuna." - Wikipedia

