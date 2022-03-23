Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I'm no stranger to the horrors of big-city crime.

But that's Chicago and this is Boise.

I get it. Crime blogs are a dime a dozen these days. Content creators who's paychecks depend on it are hungry for views and I can't fault them for it.

However, this is not that.

Since moving to the Valley seven years ago, each of these eight Boise crimes and tragedies leveled me the moment I learned of them. I, alongside tens of thousands of Idahoans, waited on updates and good news that never arrived with baited breath. We grieved for and with the victims' families, and many of us will never forget these stories.

8 Times Boise Crimes & Tragedies Broke My Heart

