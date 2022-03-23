Struggling With a Break Up? These Idaho Friends Have Got You, Boo

I love the internet… I truly do.

Where else can you instantly find a sense of community and connection, with people all over the world?

I’ll admit that I’ve been struggling these days.

Without spilling my entire sob story, I’ll give you a little glimpse into my life: I’ve personally been dealing with a difficult and recent break up.

I realize that sometimes relationships don’t work out, as much as you may have wanted them to… and that’s okay. It’s a part of life.

But what are you supposed to do after you’ve had your heart broken? How do you start the healing process and navigate through the endless waves of sadness?

Everyone tells us that we’re supposed to cherish the good times, let go of the bad and move forward with our lives, but obviously that is much easier said than done.

So naturally, I reached out on social media and asked my family, friends and neighbors what advice they’d give to someone who is struggling with a heartbreak…

And their answers were phenomenal. Like, so much more than I ever could have anticipated.

Some were sweet and simple, others were eloquently and beautifully written, but all of them were wonderful bits of light shining into a dark room.

And this is why I love the internet – it has the ability to make us feel comforted and not-so-alone, in a time of sadness.

In fact, this is why I’m sharing these pieces of advice with all of you, because perhaps one of you finds yourself in the same boat, and could use a life jacket thrown your way?

Or maybe this doesn’t relate to you at all right now… but it’s something you can tuck in your back pocket, in case that day ever comes?

Either way, enjoy these lovely words and feel free to take what you need.

XOXO

