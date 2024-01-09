Another Big Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

We're sure your kids woke up, saw snow on the ground and instantly started hoping for a snow day.

While Tuesday morning's snow was enough to cause at least 22 crashes and six slide-offs in Ada County, it wasn't enough for local school districts to cancel classes.

According to a post from the Ada County Sheriff's office, the Boise Airport received 1.6" of snow from midnight through the morning commute. With snow in the forecast through Saturday, there's a possibility that we'll get to do it all over again several times this week.

So just how much MORE snow can be on the way? Here's what six different expert sources are saying. Each forecast is a little bit different.

KTVB

Rachel Garceau last updated her forecast at 11:26 a.m. It calls for a total of 2-6 inches for the Treasure and Magic Valleys, including the snowfall that we received Tuesday morning. A more detailed map on their website shows 1-3” for Caldwell and Kuna and 3-5” for Boise thru Thursday morning.

CBS 2

CBS seems to be taking it one storm at a time. They shared the National Weather Service’s weather alerts. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. on Wednesday and lists snowfall estimates of 1-2” for our area.

Idaho News 6

Erik Johnson’s most updated forecast says the valley could see an additional 1-4” of snow by Wednesday night and there’s a possibility that snow can continue to accumulate in the Valley through Thursday. When all is said and done? “Generally 3-7" of snowfall can be expected in the lower valleys.”

Weather Underground

We took Weather Undergound’s day-by-day forecast and added the estimated snow totals thru Thursday together. They think it’s possible that we could see another 3.6” thru Thursday. What surprised us? They have 7.8” listed on Friday. Why is no one talking about that?!

The Weather Channel

Ok, it looks like The Weather Channel is. They show another 1-8” possible between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon. But then?! 5-8” possible on Friday night with another 3-5” on Saturday. Yikes!

Treasure Valley Weather HQ

And finally, we arrive at the most entertaining forecaster in our area - Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ. Not only are his forecasts incredibly informative, but he is also hilarious! Since Snowpocalypse, many people regard him as the most accurate forecast for our area that you can find. He says the forecast for the valley is complicated, but right now he's seeing 6-10" between now and Saturday in addition to what we got Tuesday morning. He'll adjust the forecast as needed and is taking things one storm at a time.

