Why Boise State Basketball Needs Your Help Tonight

Boise State Basketball has one of its most successful seasons in the program's history. BSU coach Leon Rice has done a masterful job of guiding his team to one of the top teams in the Mountain West.

Despite their success, the Broncos have rarely come close to selling out Extra Mile Arena. Fans have taken to social media complaining about the lack of support for the Bronco Basketball program. Coach Rice himself has taken to Twitter to encourage fans to support the program.

Coach Rice has always gone the extra effort to get fans to the basketball games. Whether crossing the river, riding a horse, or meeting fans at Red Robin, the coach has always answered the call. It's rare in the big-time world of college basketball that you have a coach who shows so much humility.

Boise State is 21-6 and 12-2 in the Mountain West. So why have fans decided not to show their support? Some critics blame the fans, but fans are customers, and it's up to the Bronco Athletic Department to create demand.

Extra Mile Arena is an excellent venue, but it's not one of the newest facilities in the country. The Idaho Vandals have a brand new state-of-the-art facility that they just opened this year. Fans don't want to attend games. They want an experience. If the engagement isn't there, it won't matter how successful a team is; folks want something new.

Pardon me if I've missed the plans for the brand new sports complex, but it's time for a new facility. Boise State has aspirations of going to a more significant conference; they'll need better facilities.

I don't see or hear the marketing besides the same old limited run of television and radio commercials. Why not use the brilliance of the digitally savvy Boise State students to develop a more effective outreach program?

Boise State hoops is a winner this season, it's now up to the athletic department to support their rising program.

