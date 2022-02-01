Education in Idaho is a sensitive issue. Over half of the state's general fund goes into funding Idaho schools. The governor has declared he wants more money to improve Idaho schools. Local residents seemingly face bond/levy issues raising their taxes every year to fund their local schools.

A national story concerning the subculture Furries has caused parents to reveal that Idaho schools have the same problem. Despite the national media's attempt to discredit the furries in the classroom, local parents have contacted us to share their stories of 'hissing students who believe they're cats' to students who identify as felines, complete with 'rocking a tail' as part of their school wardrobe.

14 Disturbing Furry Photos That Will Help You Identify This Behavior A look at why people in schools and across the country are identifying as Furries.

What is a Furry?

A furry is a person who identifies themselves as part human and part animal. The website furscience says 'Most furries create for themselves an anthropomorphized animal character (fursona) with whom they identify and can function as an avatar within the community. Some furries wear elaborate costumes or paraphernalia such as animal ears or tails, or represent themselves as anthropomorphic animals in online communities such as Second Life.'

The website says that most of the furries are under the age of twenty-five. We have had several reported incidents of furries being allowed in our schools. A young mid-twenties former high school student told us that it wasn't unusual to see fellow students 'rocking a tail' as part of their daily attire. Another young person said to us that they have relatives who teach in local schools who are 'hissed at' by students who identify as cats.

One parent wrote us saying he went to the local high school administration only to be told that the teachers and administrators are helpless to stop the furries. The school officials are fearful of lawsuits, and at least one school has sanctioned a 'furry club.' Another parent told us that one of his closest friends identifies as one of the characters from 'My Little Pony." They call themselves the Pony Club.

Do you know of any Furries at Your School?

We're only beginning our investigation and would like to publish any other endorsements of the 'Furry' culture allowed in our local schools. Don't hesitate to contact us here to share your findings.

Considering that education is a critical issue in Idaho, shouldn't its students be focused on learning and not dressing up as animals?

12 Pets You CANNOT Own in the City of Boise