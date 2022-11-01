Why Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run On Thanksgiving Morning

November is a time of Thanksgiving and turkey. If you've ever wanted to make room for that Thanksgiving feast and have a good time, then it's time to join us for the Treasure Turkey Day 5K.

For twelve years, folks in Boise have gathered on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk, stroll, and waddle before enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving feast. Once again, there will be two locations for Turkey Day 5K, Boise and Caldwell.

Idahoans Love America KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Turkey Day 5K is an early morning run celebrating community, health, and burning some calories. Idahoans have no problem showing their Turkey Day spirit by dressing up in creative costumes. It's incredible how many turkeys you'll see running around Boise and Caldwell on Thursday morning.

However, the run is for two great local charities, the Boise Rescue Mission and the Idaho Special Olympics. If you'd like to participate in the Boise run, use the link here and the Caldwell link here. Before you click on those links, use the code TD5K22 or Millersmission for a discount on the entry fees.

So why not make a difference, have fun, and burn many calories on Thanksgiving Day in Boise and Caldwell? For more details, check out our website here. We look forward to seeing you on Thanksgiving morning.

Still need convincing? Checkout our photos from last year below.

Boise Turkey Day 5 K Photos Thousands of Idahoans woke up early to run for a good cause. The Turkey Day 5K benefits the Boise Rescue Mission and the Special Olympics of Idaho.

Pictures From Previous Turkey Day 5K Races in Boise One local annual tradition that is great for getting your metabolize up so you can eat more Thanksgiving dinner but it is also a fun way to start a long weekend with friends, family and community. Turkey Day 5K