Who Is ‘The View’s New Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin?

After months of testing fill-in co-hosts, The View has reportedly found a replacement to fill the seat left open after Meghan McCain departed the hit daytime talk show in 2021.

ABC has tapped Alyssa Farah Griffin to sit alongside moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as well as part-time co-host Ana Navarro, People reports.

Who Is Alyssa Farah Griffin?

The 33-year-old conservative served as the former White House Director of Strategic Communications and assistant to former president Donald Trump.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, where she was tasked with engineering Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she previously served as former vice president Mike Pence's press secretary and press secretary for the United States Department of Defense.

She departed the Trump administration one month after his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden.

Following her time at the White House, she joined CNN as a political commentator before guest-hosting The View.

Does Alyssa Farah Griffin Support Trump?

Although she's a conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin has regularly spoken out against Trump following the insurrection that took place Jan 6, 2021.

On a recent episode of The View, she pleaded with republicans to vote in support of codifying same-sex marriage into law.

"I think the Republican Party… they're on the wrong side of this," she said on The View, according to Entertainment Weekly. "On the one hand, I was pleased that the House was able to pass codifying marriage equality into law, but the number of republicans who were against it? It's 2022. This is the easiest issue."

The California native continued: "If there is one message I could deliver to my fellow republicans, this should be the easiest vote you'll ever take."

Is Alyssa Farah Griffin Married?

Alyssa Farah Griffin is currently married to Justin Griffin, an MBA candidate at Stern School of Business at New York University, according to The Sun.

The duo reportedly got engaged in October 2020, before tying the knot in Florida on Nov. 6, 2021.

The View was created by legendary newscaster Barbara Walters in 1997 as a talk show for women, by women.