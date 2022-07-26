Idaho Cowboy Ninja Credited With Saving a Life & Inspiring Others

An Idahoan has captured the hearts of the one hottest shows on network television. American Ninja Warrior is a staple of summer fun on NBC television.

Check Out Idaho's Ninja Cowboy in Action! Lance Pekus flies through the air conquering all the obstacles on American Ninja Warrior.

The show features contestants competing through a modern obstacle course that the imagination and stamina of most contestants. Athletes are called 'Ninjas' by the audience and Idaho has a very special 'Ninja' that continues to thrill fans across the country.

Only in America could an Idaho Rancher named Lance Pekus thrill audiences across the country when he's not working on his ranch in Salmon, Idaho. Mr. Pekus is one of the most popular 'Ninjas' who has been on national television since 2011, reported the Idaho Statesman. The 'Cowboy Ninja' has made it to the show's finals six times.

Saving a Life

Mr. Pekus is now getting some attention for another act of kindness unrelated to his athletic exploits. A donation for the Be The Match Program changed his life and helped save the life of a total stranger. Mr. Pekus told the Statesman that the organization contacted him during the pandemic about a bone marrow match.

Western Wildfires Near His Home

Mr. Pekus told the Idaho Press that he does see the fire from the Moose Creek Fire near his home ranch. When not appearing on national television or saving lives, the Idaho rancher works to raise money for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. His wife has MS and inspires him to help others suffering from the disease.

