The 28 Neighbors You Find In and Around Boise

Boise has some of the best, most quirky neighbors around!

Good or bad, sane or crazy, life would be boring without these Treasure Valley characters next door! How many of these neighbors do you have in your neighborhood? Are you on the list? Whether you're the family who never puts their kids' yard toys away or the one that's always hawking the police scanner, you make life in Idaho swell, neighbor!

The "perfectly manicured yard" neighbor

The "doesn't edge their lawn" neighbor

The "HOA rebel" neighbor

Their "garage door is always open" neighbor

The "parks their RV out in the open" neighbor

The "leaves their trash cans out for two days" neighbor

The "lawn weed-spreader" neighbor

The "Nosey-Rosey" neighbor

The "HOA narc" neighbor

The "grill master" neighbor

The "first-light lawn mower maniac" neighbor

The "runaway-dog family" neighbors

The "non-pooper scooper" neighbor

The "has way too many cars" neighbor

Their "kids' toys are always in the street" neighbors

The "fitness fanatic" neighbor

The "Veteran" neighbor

The "Let's Go Brandon" flag-flyer neighbor

The "Trump-Hater" neighbor

The "holds you hostage" neighbor

The "always has an over-flowing mailbox" neighbor

The "watches your dog" neighbor

The "feeds stray kids" neighbor

The "obsessed with the police scanner" neighbor

The "avoids eye-contact" neighbor

The "Christmas fanatic" neighbor

The "Halloween fanatic" neighbor

And last, the "never home" neighbor

