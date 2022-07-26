The 28 Neighbors You Find In and Around Boise

Boise has some of the best, most quirky neighbors around!
Good or bad, sane or crazy, life would be boring without these Treasure Valley characters next door! How many of these neighbors do you have in your neighborhood? Are you on the list? Whether you're the family who never puts their kids' yard toys away or the one that's always hawking the police scanner, you make life in Idaho swell, neighbor!
The "perfectly manicured yard" neighbor
The "doesn't edge their lawn" neighbor
The "HOA rebel" neighbor
Their "garage door is always open" neighbor
The "parks their RV out in the open" neighbor
The "leaves their trash cans out for two days" neighbor
The "lawn weed-spreader" neighbor
The "Nosey-Rosey" neighbor
The "HOA narc" neighbor
The "grill master" neighbor
The "first-light lawn mower maniac" neighbor
The "runaway-dog family" neighbors
The "non-pooper scooper" neighbor
The "has way too many cars" neighbor
Their "kids' toys are always in the street" neighbors
The "fitness fanatic" neighbor
The "Veteran" neighbor
The "Let's Go Brandon" flag-flyer neighbor
The "Trump-Hater" neighbor
The "holds you hostage" neighbor
The "always has an over-flowing mailbox" neighbor
The "watches your dog" neighbor
The "feeds stray kids" neighbor
The "obsessed with the police scanner" neighbor
The "avoids eye-contact" neighbor
The "Christmas fanatic" neighbor
The "Halloween fanatic" neighbor
And last, the "never home" neighbor
