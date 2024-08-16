25 Must-Try Foods at the Western Idaho Fair This Year

It’s finally here! The biggest social event of the year is taking over Expo Idaho August 16-25. It’s got everything. Rides, games, fairway entertainment, concerts…but we all know who the REAL star of the Western Idaho Fair is, don’t we? The FOOD!

If your whole goal is to eat your way through the Western Idaho Fair in just one day, may the odds be ever in your favor. There are SO MANY options that you really need more than just one afternoon to truly do it all. The good news? The fair is 10 days long, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to go back for round two!

If you haven’t purchased your tickets in advance, they are still available at the gate. Prices at the gate are as follows:

Adults (12-61) - $12

Seniors (62+) - $11

Kids (6-11) - $10

Kids (0-5) - FREE

Whether you’re grabbing the kids from school and heading straight to the fairgrounds or enjoying the fair during one of its two weekends, we can’t think of a more fun way to end Summer 2024! Whether you’re looking for good old fashion Americana like Pronto Pups, worldwide flavors like a gyro dripping with tzatziki or some tender BBQ pulled pork, the Western Idaho Fair has it covered!

It also looks like TWO new food vendors are joining the fun: Idaho’s own Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese and R&R Barbecue.

Author’s Note: This list covers the Americana, Burgers, BBQ and World Flavors. If you’re at the fair for dessert you can see the sweets and treats HERE!

