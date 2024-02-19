Experts Warn Utah Residents to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Their Wallets

Almost all of us have lost our wallets at one point or another.

Maybe you had it stolen out of your car that you were 99.9% sure you locked. Maybe you left it on the top of your car while you were loading the backseat after grocery shopping at Smith's and on accident. Maybe you left it on the counter while flirting with the cute barista at Starbucks.

These are all common situations where your wallet could end up in the wrong hands, without someone pickpocketing you or threatening in order to steal it. And today? They’ll probably do more than just swipe the cash. It’s likely that these criminals will use something in your wallet to commit identity theft. That's why experts, including the Federal Government, say that it’s time to start cutting down what you stuff in that wallet.

According to the latest numbers available, more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft were reported in 2022. 5,519 of those reports came from Utah.

Unfortunately, there’s a number of things in your wallet that can set those thieves up for success when it comes to stealing your identity and cleaning out your bank account. They’re items that you absolutely do NOT need to be carrying with you on a day to day basis. Security experts recommend that all Utah residents remove these items from their wallets as soon as possible.

Experts Warn You to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

